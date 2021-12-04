News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Author first published at 92 says 'this is just the start'

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:00 PM December 4, 2021
Bruce Kennard Simpson of Otterton, published for the first time at 92.

Bruce Kennard Simpson of Otterton, published for the first time at 92. - Credit: Peter Astbury

A 92-year old Otterton man has published his first book - and says this is just the start of his career as a novelist. 

Bruce Kennard-Simpson's work of biographical fiction, The Birth and Birth of Charley Johnson, was published by Austin Macauley in October. 

It draws upon his own life experiences, from his wartime schooldays, National Service and his career afterwards. 

Bruce is well-known in the local area, having owned Tidwell House Hotel and Bertie’s restaurant in Budleigh Salterton for over 20 years prior to his retirement.  

He is currently planning two further novels and a children’s book, The Adventures of Captain Horatio Catte, which has just been accepted by Austin Macauley and is due to be published next year. 

Bruce says he has ‘never been one to sit and do nothing’ and has been writing poetry, novels and children’s stories for many years. He also composes piano music, with one of his recent lockdown pieces being played on Radio 5 Live, as well as local hospital radio. 
 
 
 


Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for new town - and THOUSANDS of new homes - in East Devon revealed
  2. 2 Exeter man guilty of threatening police officer on Exmouth seafront
  3. 3 Theatre group returns with 9 to 5 musical magic
  1. 4 Body of teenager found on beach in Exmouth
  2. 5 Support your local traders in late-night shopping event
  3. 6 Grants for energy efficiency improvements available for residents
  4. 7 Ex-tree-mely good response to Rotary saplings giveaway in Exmouth
  5. 8 Exmouth gears up for its Winter Festival
  6. 9 Author first published at 92 says 'this is just the start'
  7. 10 Brixington Blues weather the storm to blow away Broadclyst
East Devon News
Otterton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

covid 19

Boris Johnson

How Devon's current Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Exeter Crown Court

Exeter Crown & Country Court

Man in court over alleged 'threat' to Exmouth police officer

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Coronavirus

Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
People playing beach volleyball on Exmouth seafront

East Devon Council

Proposal for a permanent beach volleyball pitch on an East Devon beach

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person