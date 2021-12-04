Author first published at 92 says 'this is just the start'

Bruce Kennard Simpson of Otterton, published for the first time at 92. - Credit: Peter Astbury

A 92-year old Otterton man has published his first book - and says this is just the start of his career as a novelist.

Bruce Kennard-Simpson's work of biographical fiction, The Birth and Birth of Charley Johnson, was published by Austin Macauley in October.

It draws upon his own life experiences, from his wartime schooldays, National Service and his career afterwards.

Bruce is well-known in the local area, having owned Tidwell House Hotel and Bertie’s restaurant in Budleigh Salterton for over 20 years prior to his retirement.

He is currently planning two further novels and a children’s book, The Adventures of Captain Horatio Catte, which has just been accepted by Austin Macauley and is due to be published next year.

Bruce says he has ‘never been one to sit and do nothing’ and has been writing poetry, novels and children’s stories for many years. He also composes piano music, with one of his recent lockdown pieces being played on Radio 5 Live, as well as local hospital radio.









