Broken down road sweeper causes delays on Exmouth Road

Archant

Traffic is queueing after a road sweeper broke down on the Exmouth Road, near Lympstone.

Police were called to the A376 Exmouth Road near the Saddlers pub at about 8am, Tuesday, January 28.

The incident is ongoing.