Brixington wins annual Christmas tree competition with NHS rainbow themed decorations

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 5:00 PM December 18, 2020   
Ang Batten (deputy headteacher) Stuart Dyer (headteacher), 2 pupils and Steve and Dianne (mayor and consort)

Ang Batten (deputy headteacher) Stuart Dyer (headteacher), 2 pupils and Steve and Dianne (mayor and consort) - Credit: Brixington Primary Academy

An Exmouth primary school’s Christmas tree which won an annual competition highlights the efforts of NHS workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Brixington Primary Academy’s efforts decorating a tree donated by King’s Garden Centre was picked as the best submitted by Exmouth schools by mayor Steve Gazzard. 

He said: “I chose Brixington Primary School’s tree as the overall winner as their rainbow design really reflected the times that we are living in at the moment.   

“Rainbows have been used to symbolise the NHS and key workers in all sectors and the importance of looking after each other – not only was the tree colourful but very symbolic.” 

After highlighting NHS workers through the summer, creating a Christmas tree in the same theme seemed the ‘natural choice’, said headteacher Stuart Dyer. 

He added: “We were delighted by the children’s creative and ambitious efforts with their decorations and our biggest challenge was finding room for everyone’s design.”

