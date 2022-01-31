News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

East Devon schools ticket to Uganda day

Adam Manning

Published: 1:58 PM January 31, 2022
Updated: 2:13 PM January 31, 2022
The children learning traditional African drumming. - Credit: Brixington Primary Academy

An Exmouth Primary school hosted a 'ticket to Uganda' day last Thursday.

The Brixington Primary Academy children dressed in black, gold and red - the colours of the Ugandan flag and learned about gender equality in Uganda and the UK, and made traditional houses out of clay, using recycled materials to make Ugandan dodgeballs and footballs, and traditional African drumming. The children even learned some phrases in Acholi - the language that is spoken by many children in Kirombe. 

Brixington Primary raised over £400 which will be used to pay for a young girl called Patricia to keep attending school. Patricia is in Year 4 and a few of Brixington's pupils were lucky enough to speak to her via Zoom. 

Edukid and Brixington have been working together for two years now, to provide schooling for children in Uganda. You can find out more about Edukid's work at https://www.edukid.org.uk/  

Brixington Primary Academy on Zoom to the partnering Ugandan School - Credit: Brixington Primary Academy

The children making traditonal Ugandan houses out of clay - Credit: Brixington Primary Academy

One of the finished clay houses - Credit: Brixington Primary Academy

The children even learned some phrases in Acholi - the language that is spoken by many children in Kirombe. - Credit: Brixington Primary Academy


