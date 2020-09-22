Advanced search

Primary school’s early years area gets new ‘lease of life’ thanks to PTA revamp

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 September 2020

Brixington Primary Academy early years areas gets revamp thanks to PTA Picture: Stuart Dyer

Brixington Primary Academy early years areas gets revamp thanks to PTA Picture: Stuart Dyer

An area of an Exmouth school dedicated to early years learning has been given a ‘new lease of life’ during the summer holidays.

Brixington Primary Academy’s PTA took on the challenge over the summer break to revamp the outside of the early years area where nursery, reception and year one children are taught.

The fences were painted in rainbow colours and PTA members Laura Opie and Julie Colley transformed tyres into planters which have been filled with flowers donated by Budleigh Garden Supplies.

PTA secretary Lou Westaway gave the school’s resident elephant a makeover, turning it into the popular children’s book character Elmer.

The PTA thanked local companies which donated materials.

Parents and staff said the early years area has been given a new ‘lease of life’.

So far, £450 has been spent on the revamp and, in the absence of fundraising events due to Covid-19, a JustGiving (https://www.justgiving.com/brixingtonprimaryacademy) page has been set up for people to donate to the school.

