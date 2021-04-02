Published: 12:00 PM April 2, 2021

Debby Goodwin and Michelle Mulcahy with the lockdown banner at Brixington Community Church - Credit: Colin Napper

Members of Brixington Community Church have teamed up with residents and pupils from Bassetts Farm Primary School to help lift the ‘lockdown fatigue’.

A ‘lockdown banner’ has been created using thousands of knitted flowers and is on display on the wall of the church adjacent to Churchill Road.

The Project was overseen by Debby Goodwin and Michelle Mulcahy of Brixington Community Church and involved pupils from year 5 at Bassetts Farm.

Reverend Simon Atkinson hopes that the banner can spread a positive message during a time when people starting to get tired of being ‘locked down’.

He added: “The idea was between Debby and Colin Napper and they thought ‘what could we do to involve the community that would bring a positive sign for Easter?’”

A number of knitted animals and insects have been hidden in the mural for local people to search for as they walk past.