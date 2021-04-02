Easter banner created to spread positivity during lockdown
- Credit: Colin Napper
Members of Brixington Community Church have teamed up with residents and pupils from Bassetts Farm Primary School to help lift the ‘lockdown fatigue’.
A ‘lockdown banner’ has been created using thousands of knitted flowers and is on display on the wall of the church adjacent to Churchill Road.
The Project was overseen by Debby Goodwin and Michelle Mulcahy of Brixington Community Church and involved pupils from year 5 at Bassetts Farm.
Reverend Simon Atkinson hopes that the banner can spread a positive message during a time when people starting to get tired of being ‘locked down’.
He added: “The idea was between Debby and Colin Napper and they thought ‘what could we do to involve the community that would bring a positive sign for Easter?’”
A number of knitted animals and insects have been hidden in the mural for local people to search for as they walk past.
Most Read
- 1 April Fools Day wedding was no joke for couple celebrating 60 years of marriage
- 2 'Dig deep' for Hospiscare by visiting the charity’s open gardens
- 3 Number of patients in hospital following positive Covid-19 test at lowest since October
- 4 Plans to install 30 electric vehicle charging points to go before the full council
- 5 Retired primary school teacher Sue delighted with response to community library
- 6 Exmouth primary school teachers become specialist leaders of education
- 7 Inhabiting the past, present, and future
- 8 Changes to pay-and-display for campervans and motorhomes in East Devon proposed
- 9 Fresh start for East Budleigh footballers
- 10 Future housing may be destined for out of town sites