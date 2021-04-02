News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Easter banner created to spread positivity during lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:00 PM April 2, 2021   
Debby Goodwin and Michelle Mulcahy with the lockdown banner at Brixington Community Church

Debby Goodwin and Michelle Mulcahy with the lockdown banner at Brixington Community Church - Credit: Colin Napper

Members of Brixington Community Church have teamed up with residents and pupils from Bassetts Farm Primary School to help lift the ‘lockdown fatigue’. 

A ‘lockdown banner’ has been created using thousands of knitted flowers and is on display on the wall of the church adjacent to Churchill Road. 

The Project was overseen by Debby Goodwin and Michelle Mulcahy of Brixington Community Church and involved pupils from year 5 at Bassetts Farm. 

Reverend Simon Atkinson hopes that the banner can spread a positive message during a time when people starting to get tired of being ‘locked down’. 

He added: “The idea was between Debby and Colin Napper and they thought ‘what could we do to involve the community that would bring a positive sign for Easter?’” 

A number of knitted animals and insects have been hidden in the mural for local people to search for as they walk past. 

Most Read

  1. 1 April Fools Day wedding was no joke for couple celebrating 60 years of marriage
  2. 2 'Dig deep' for Hospiscare by visiting the charity’s open gardens
  3. 3 Number of patients in hospital following positive Covid-19 test at lowest since October
  1. 4 Plans to install 30 electric vehicle charging points to go before the full council
  2. 5 Retired primary school teacher Sue delighted with response to community library
  3. 6 Exmouth primary school teachers become specialist leaders of education
  4. 7 Inhabiting the past, present, and future
  5. 8 Changes to pay-and-display for campervans and motorhomes in East Devon proposed
  6. 9 Fresh start for East Budleigh footballers
  7. 10 Future housing may be destined for out of town sites
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Popworld Exmouth. Ref exe 37 19TI 9619

Exmouth's only nightclub Popworld not reopening

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Aerial picture of Exeter Airport

First electric commuter flight to take off from Exeter Airport

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
A vintage steam engine on display at the Historic Vehicle Gathering

Annual Historic Vehicle Gathering at Powderham Castle Postponed

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
The 'chaos' of Piers Motley Auctions 

Opinion

Constant battle to keep on top of auction room comings and goings

Piers Motley-Nash

Author Picture Icon