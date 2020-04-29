‘Huge’ collection by Brixington Blues for Exmouth Community Larder

Brixngton Blues Youth Football Club have been collecting for the Exmouth Community Larder. Pictured are Blues' U14 coach Alan McBryan and two of the young footballers from the club. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN Archant

Exmouth’s community larder has benefitted from a ‘huge’ collection made by the town’s young footballers.

With the football season coming to a premature conclusion due to the coronavirus, coaches and players from Brixington Blues Youth Football Club were looking for a way to engage with the community.

Thanks to a ‘strong club spirit’, coaches from each of the age groups were able to gather a ‘huge’ stock of provisions to donate to Exmouth Community Larder which is seeing increased demand during the crisis.

Club chairman, Richard Taylor said: “It is great to see our club members and their families coming together like this to support a hugely important local initiative.

“We may be missing out on our community football, but it is reassuring to know that we still have a strong sense of community across our wonderful Brixington Blues Youth teams, and I am immensely proud of this contribution.”

Anyone who would like to donate to Exmouth Community Larder should visit its website or email info@exmouthlarder.co.uk