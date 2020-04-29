‘Huge’ collection by Brixington Blues for Exmouth Community Larder
PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 April 2020
Archant
Exmouth’s community larder has benefitted from a ‘huge’ collection made by the town’s young footballers.
With the football season coming to a premature conclusion due to the coronavirus, coaches and players from Brixington Blues Youth Football Club were looking for a way to engage with the community.
Thanks to a ‘strong club spirit’, coaches from each of the age groups were able to gather a ‘huge’ stock of provisions to donate to Exmouth Community Larder which is seeing increased demand during the crisis.
Club chairman, Richard Taylor said: “It is great to see our club members and their families coming together like this to support a hugely important local initiative.
“We may be missing out on our community football, but it is reassuring to know that we still have a strong sense of community across our wonderful Brixington Blues Youth teams, and I am immensely proud of this contribution.”
Anyone who would like to donate to Exmouth Community Larder should visit its website or email info@exmouthlarder.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.