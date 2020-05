Gallery

Brixington pupils celebrate VE Day 75 years on

Brixington VE Day 2020 Picture: Brixington Primary Academy Picture: Brixington Primary Academy

The 75th anniversary of VE Day has been marked by pupils from an Exmouth primary school despite the coronavirus crisis.

Brixington VE Day 2020 Picture: Brixington Primary Academy Brixington VE Day 2020 Picture: Brixington Primary Academy

Youngsters from Brixington Academy have held their own parties at home to mark three quarters of a century since the end of World War Two.

Pupils were challenged to have a ‘stay at home VE Day street party’ while those whose parents are key workers marked the occasion at a picnic at the school.

Some enjoyed strawberry and cream scones while others decorated their houses with the Union Jack.

A spokesman for the school said: “As a school we wanted to mark this important date but due to most of our pupils being at home had to think creatively.

Brixington VE Day 2020 Picture: Brixington Primary Academy Brixington VE Day 2020 Picture: Brixington Primary Academy

“The children of key workers who were in school also celebrated by making bunting and they enjoyed a picnic provided by our wonderful kitchen staff.”

