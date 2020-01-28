School's record-breaking fundraiser for charity which saved their teacher's life

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer Archant

An Exmouth primary school has raised a record amount for the emergency services charity which saved the life of one of its teachers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer

Devon Air Ambulance Trust (DAAT) paramedics came to the rescue of 25-year-old Brixington Primary Academy teacher Lauren Brown following a motorbike accident in March last year.

She was airlifted to hospital having dislocated her entire knee joint - snapping a ligament - and had a bleed on the brain.

Miss Brown said she had no recollection of the collision or being transported to hospital.

In tribute to the heroic paramedics, pupils at Brixington Primary Academy held an inaugural 'dress as a hero day' to raise money for DAAT.

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer

The school raised more than £600 - a record total for Brixington Primary Academy - with more donations still being collected.

Miss Brown said: "It was an emotional day for me but it was great that the school got behind me and raised this money.

"Devon Air Ambulance saved my life and saved my left leg that day, without them, I wouldn't be having this conversation."

The year 3 teacher and her boyfriend were on a motorbike ride to Sidmouth on a sunny Sunday afternoon in March last year, when they were involved in a collision with a car at a crossroads in Kentisbeare. Both were thrown from their bike; Miss Brown was found unresponsive and Devon Air Ambulance paramedics rushed her to Derriford Hopsital.

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer

Her boyfriend, who also sustained significant injuries, was also taken to hospital via land ambulance.

Two days later, Miss Brown was transferred back to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital which was her first memory of the incident.

Paramedics from DAAT attended Brixington Primary Academy's fundraiser on Friday (January 24), giving talks to pupils about the work they do.

Pupils and staff were dressed as all sorts of heroes, from lifeguards to Supergirl.

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer

Staff also baked cakes to sell in class and uniform supplier Proserve donated Brixington Beach Rescue shirts for staff to wear.

Paramedics from DAAT visited the school on the day to deliver assemblies for the children about the charity.

Headteacher Stuart Dyer said: "We are so proud to have raised a record amount of money for a charity so close to our heart."