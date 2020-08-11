Driftwood angel artist to launch sculpture trail at Darts Farm

Brendan Rawlings Angel driftwood sculpture at a fundraising event for Exmouth RNLI Ref exe 10 20TI 9003 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Fans of a life-sized angel sculpture created from driftwood found on Devon beaches will be able to see it again thanks to a new art trail.

East Devon artist Brendan Rawlings, of Zen Wood Design who created ‘Your Guardian Angel’ earlier this year, is teaming up with Darts Farm to launch a month-long sculpture trail at the Topsham-based farm shop.

More than 30 pieces of art made from a variety of materials including wood, steel and wire will be part of a connected route through Darts Farm from Thursday (August 13).

The Woodbury Salterton-based artist said he had been in touch with Darts Farm about the project prior to lockdown and is now looking forward to the trail opening.

He said: “We have got people coming in with all their sculptures – there will be around 34/35 spread throughout Darts Farm.”

As well as the six-foot-tall Your Guardian Angel, there will be his own Swan and Phoenix sculptures on display during the week-long exhibition.

The angel - which is made from driftwood from beaches around Devon and Cornwall including Budleigh Salterton, took the 38-year-old just a week to make.

Mr Rawlings, of Zen Wood Design, was initially commissioned to create the sculpture by Torbay Guild of Artists after an angel-themed wall-hanging he created caught its attention.

A video showing the finished crouching male angel with wings received nearly 300 shares on social media and a photoshoot on Exmouth beach attracted the attention of passers-by.

Earlier this year, Mr Rawlings displayed the angel, which he values at £10,500, at Exmouth’s lifeboat station attracting hundreds of visitors to see the life-sized piece and raising more than £1,000 for the RNLI.

He said: “That day at the RNLI was fantastic but the weather was pretty dire so it’s going to be nice for people to see it again.

“Plus, it is going to be there for a month so people can really take it in.”

Mr Rawlings will be leading an informal tour of the sculpture trail when it launches on Thursday.

To see his work or for more information about the trail go to https://www.zenwooddesign.co.uk/