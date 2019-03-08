Youths involved in brawl in Exmouth town centre

Archant

Around 20 young people are reported to have been involved in a disturbance in Exmouth town centre.

Police say they received reports of an 'altercation' between around 20 youths, both males and females, at the Strand just after midnight on Thursday, August 8.

It was also reported that a female was unconscious, but she turned out to be fine.

The group dispersed just before police arrived at the scene.