Exmouth resident shaves head in support of cancer charity

Kirsty Thorn after her charity headshave in aid of Macmillan Cancer. Picture: Kirsty Thorn Archant

An Exmouth resident has shaved her head in support of Macmillan Cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kirsty Thorn before her charity headshave in aid of Macmillan Cancer. Picture: Kirsty Thorn Kirsty Thorn before her charity headshave in aid of Macmillan Cancer. Picture: Kirsty Thorn

Kirsty Thorn decided to ‘brave the shave’ after four people close to her were diagnosed with cancer since March of this year.

She was inspired by a close friend who has lost her hair following her second round of chemotherapy.

Kirsty was supported by people who came to watch at Manor Gardens in Exmouth on Wednesday, June 24, and said the support she has received from the Exmouth community was overwhelming.

‘Brave the Shave’ is a national campaign by Macmillan Cancer in which people across the country shave their heads to raise money. Since 2015, the campaign has raised more than £22.7 million which is the equivalent of three years’ pay for 140 nurses.

Kirsty has surpassed her original goal of £500 in donations and is now at more than £2,000 with donations open until Sunday.

To donate, visit www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/kirsty-thorn.