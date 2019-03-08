Advanced search

World War Two observation post holiday home plan approved

PUBLISHED: 12:01 19 August 2019

Brandy Head. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Brandy Head. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

A former World War Two observation post in Otterton will be converted into holiday accommodation after planning permission was granted.

The application for Brandy Head, at Stantyway Farm, was given the green light by East Devon District Council planning officers under delegated powers.

The application had drawn opposition from residents who were concerned about losing the area's World War Two heritage and the precedent the application would set for building holiday homes in an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB).

Sam Walker, who is the tenant farmer at Stantyway, told the Journal last month that he wants it to be for those on walking and nature holidays.

He warned the landmark World War Two observation post could collapse if something is not done to restore it.

The delegated officer's report said: "While it is clear that the proposal would result in some change (to an AONB) it is concluded that it is a level of change which can be accommodated without undermining the special qualities of the site."

