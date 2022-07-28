Brandon completes 100-mile trek along South West coast path

A 10-year old from Otterton has now completed his 100 mile trek along the South West Coast path to raise funds for wildlife charity, WWF.

Brandon, Hiles, aged 10, started his adventure the moment school broke up for summer holidays and set off on the South West Coastal Path from South Haven Point in Poole on Friday (July, 22).

With his Dad John, Brandon walked for six days straight, arriving in Salcombe Regis yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July, 27) at the Donkey Sanctuary, where he was greeted by friends and family.

They achieved their goal of completing the challenge in time to celebrate World Nature Conservation Day today (Friday, July 28).

Brandon Hiles said: “The best bit was when I found out that I had hit our target of £1,000 on Monday, four days into the trek, it really spurred me on.”

Brandon’s dad, former Royal Marine John Hiles, accompanied him on his adventure, telling his story to passers-by as they went. His Mum acted as their support team.

Brandon and his dad walked around 20 miles a day, staying at youth hostels along the route.

They received so much support; individuals they met were so impressed with Brandon’s efforts that they sponsored him - then and there - and local businesses helped out along the way.

Walks spotting beavers in the River Otter during lockdown sparked Brandon’s interest in wildlife,

Brandon added: “I hope WWF is able to use the money I have raised to help save animals across the world from extinction.”

Inspired by Sir David Attenbourgh's documentaries, Brandon wanted to do something practical to help.

His Mum and Dad said: “We are so proud of him. We had no idea if he would manage it all in one go, but he has amazed us all with his tenacity and the smile he wore throughout his adventure.

“He never just never stops, so if we can continue to support him to channel his energy into making a positive difference in the world, we will be very happy. We are excited to see what he wants to do next.”