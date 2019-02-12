Branded shoes and iPad stolen from Exmouth house in overnight raid

Hundreds of pounds worth of shoes have been stolen in an overnight raid on an Exmouth house.

The incident was reported to have taken place at an address on Senate Way, between midnight and 8am on Friday, January 25.

It was reported that entry was gained to a porch, where clothing and other items worth around £2,000 were taken. The items include a number of women’s running trainers, an iPad and branded children’s shoes.

A number of other items were recovered near the home. Police say they are keen to hear from anyone with information and anyone who has recently bought or been offered any of the following items:

• Vans women’s trainers - size 6

• Vans child’s trainers - size 11

• Adidas QT Trainers – black/pink in women’s size 6

• Adidas Originals trainers – White leather in women’s size 6

• Converse hi-tops – white in women’s size 6

• Nike trainers – black mesh in women’s size 6

• On running trainers – turquoise blue with ‘bubble’ sole in women’s size 6

• Hunter wellington boots – black in women’s in size 6

• New Balance trainers – khaki green mesh in men’s size 7

• RAB men’s lightweight duck down puffer jacket in black

• North Face black/blue rucksack

• Apple iPad 4 in silver - 32GB

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CR/007690/19.