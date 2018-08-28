Advanced search

Teenager denies rape and attempted murder of girl in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:13 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:13 18 December 2018

A 17-year-old has denied the rape and attempted murder of a ten-year-old girl who was allegedly attacked in Exmouth.

The boy, who was 16 at the time of the incident on October 4, also denied trying to strangle or choke the girl with the intention of rape.

The attack is alleged to have taken place near Marley Road, Exmouth.

On Tuesday, December 18 the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied attempted murder, rape, and attempting to choke the girl with the intent to commit rape.

He appeared before High Court judge Mrs Justice May at Exeter Crown Court via video link from Feltham Young Offenders Institution and was remanded in custody.

The judge confirmed an eight day trial at Exeter Crown Court would be scheduled to begin on February 25, 2019.

