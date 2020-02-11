Boxing Day fun run provides cash boost for Hospiscare

Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh president Adrian Hewitt passing cheque for £600.00 to local Hospicare representative on the right, Rebecca Batfield with Jan Long. Picture: Roger Staker Archant

An annual Boxing Day fun run on Exmouth seafront has handed Hospiscare a vital funding boost.

The event attracted more than 350 runners of all ages - despite heavy rain - and raised £600 for the charity which cares for those who are living with a terminal illness.

The 2019 fun run has become an established Christmas holiday tradition.

It was especially poignant for the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh, which organises the event, as it was dedicated to the memory of former president Stewart Long.

Current president Adrian Hewitt handed over a cheque for £600 to Rebecca Batfield and Jan Long, of Hospiscare.

A spokesman for the rotary club said: "The Rotary Club again wishes to thanks all those who took part and also those who came to support and donate making this day a success and fun on Boxing Day."