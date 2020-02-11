Advanced search

Boxing Day fun run provides cash boost for Hospiscare

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2020

Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh president Adrian Hewitt passing cheque for £600.00 to local Hospicare representative on the right, Rebecca Batfield with Jan Long. Picture: Roger Staker

Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh president Adrian Hewitt passing cheque for £600.00 to local Hospicare representative on the right, Rebecca Batfield with Jan Long. Picture: Roger Staker

Archant

An annual Boxing Day fun run on Exmouth seafront has handed Hospiscare a vital funding boost.

The event attracted more than 350 runners of all ages - despite heavy rain - and raised £600 for the charity which cares for those who are living with a terminal illness.

The 2019 fun run has become an established Christmas holiday tradition.

It was especially poignant for the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh, which organises the event, as it was dedicated to the memory of former president Stewart Long.

Current president Adrian Hewitt handed over a cheque for £600 to Rebecca Batfield and Jan Long, of Hospiscare.

A spokesman for the rotary club said: "The Rotary Club again wishes to thanks all those who took part and also those who came to support and donate making this day a success and fun on Boxing Day."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Appeal to find missing Exmouth man last seen boarding ferry to Spain

Police are appealing for help locating Michael Jerram. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Appeal to find missing Exmouth man last seen boarding ferry to Spain

Police are appealing for help locating Michael Jerram. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town in home action tonight (Wednesday)

Exmouth Town ‘Muff Town Casuals’ in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Exmouth Spartans back to winning ways with five-star show against Hemyock

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exeter Races hosting Cheltenham Festival stars this Sunday

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Lympstone Under-12s involved in top-of-the-table ‘thriller’

Budleigh trio bowl to another superb Exonia Evening League success

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.
Drive 24