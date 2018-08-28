Hundreds take part in Rotary Club Boxing Day fun run

Hundreds of runners took to Exmouth seafront on Boxing Day to take part in the post-Christmas tradition.

Every year the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh organises the event as a way of raising funds for good causes and to give people a chance to burn off the mince pies and mulled wine.

This year, more than 400 took part in the event, just 24 hours after crowds descended on the beach for the annual Christmas Day swim.

Some of those taking part came dressed up as Santa, while there were also entries from the beach rescue club and the town’s fire fighters.

The event marked the end of another busy festive period for the rotary club which held its Magnolia Centre and street collections accompanied by Santa, who brought ‘fun and happiness to many children and their parents’.

A spokesman for the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh thanked the ‘kind and generous folk’ who gave ‘so freely’ to the regional charities at this time.