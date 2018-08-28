Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hundreds take part in Rotary Club Boxing Day fun run

PUBLISHED: 11:49 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:49 31 December 2018

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Archant

Hundreds of runners took to Exmouth seafront on Boxing Day to take part in the post-Christmas tradition.

Where's the fire? Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth RaleighWhere's the fire? Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Every year the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh organises the event as a way of raising funds for good causes and to give people a chance to burn off the mince pies and mulled wine.

This year, more than 400 took part in the event, just 24 hours after crowds descended on the beach for the annual Christmas Day swim.

Some of those taking part came dressed up as Santa, while there were also entries from the beach rescue club and the town’s fire fighters.

The event marked the end of another busy festive period for the rotary club which held its Magnolia Centre and street collections accompanied by Santa, who brought ‘fun and happiness to many children and their parents’.

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club after setting off. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth RaleighExmouth Beach Rescue Club after setting off. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

A spokesman for the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh thanked the ‘kind and generous folk’ who gave ‘so freely’ to the regional charities at this time.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

What’s on in Exmouth on New Year’s Eve

The Barefoot Bandit

Free prosecco and ‘massive’ marquee planned for Exmouth New Year’s Eve Party

New Year's Eve in Exmouth 2017.

PICTURES: Exmouth Christmas Day Swim 2018

Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Hundreds take part in Rotary Club Boxing Day fun run

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

Call for dogs to be kept on leads near deep water after Christmas call-outs

Inshore lifeboat recovering in fading light. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Hatfield woodland

A woman was pronounced dead in woodland following a search for her by police.

Man fined nearly £700 for driving offences in Hatfield

Queensway in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

How well do you know movies filmed at Hatfield House?

Filming of The Favourite at Hatfield House with Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman on set of Yorgos Lanthimos's new period drama. Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Police called to concerns for man at Welwyn Garden City Waitrose

Waitrose, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Budleigh have real grounds for optimism heading into 2019

Call for dogs to be kept on leads near deep water after Christmas call-outs

Inshore lifeboat recovering in fading light. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Budleigh charity’s plea to home Syrian refugees

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Work Club receives £9,000 Big Lottery Fund grant

Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC.

Hundreds take part in Rotary Club Boxing Day fun run

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists