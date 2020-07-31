Advanced search

We will be ready – Ocean vow after bowling alley reopening delayed

PUBLISHED: 15:26 31 July 2020

The bolley alley at Ocean. Picture: LED Leisure

The bolley alley at Ocean. Picture: LED Leisure

The operators of an Exmouth seafront bowling alley have vowed they ‘will be ready’ when they are allowed to reopen.

The Ocean bowling lanes were set to reopen on Saturday (August 1) following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

However, Prime Minster Boris Johnson announced on Friday (July 30) that bowling alleys would not be opening for at least another two weeks.

A spokesman for LED Leisure, which runs Ocean, said: “We were somewhat surprised by the decision...but the team at Ocean are fully supportive of the Government’s focus on preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

“It is a shame we cannot open tomorrow as we were all geared up, ready and excited about finally re-opening after the lockdown period, but when the Government is ready, we will be ready.

“We have put in place a series of additional health and safety precautions including additional cleaning protocols, reduced lane usage and social distancing measures.

“So we are ready to welcome visitors back to our state-of-the-art bowling alley, when the Government deem it safe to do so.”

Exmouth's Grand Hotel on the market for 'in excess' of £1.35m

The Grand Hotel, Exmouth, Picture: Savills

Police release photograph in train sexual assault investigation

British Transport Police would like to speak to his man in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a train. Picture: British Transport Police

District council set to 're-engage' over the future of Queen's Drive development

Image showing plans for Quenn's Drive phase three. Picture: East Devon District Council

Cyclist in 'serious condition' taken to hospital after collision near Budleigh

The Exmouth Road between the Woodbury turn off and Knowle. Picture: Google

Beach horses behaved 'like pros' - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

