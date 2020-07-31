We will be ready – Ocean vow after bowling alley reopening delayed

The bolley alley at Ocean. Picture: LED Leisure Archant

The operators of an Exmouth seafront bowling alley have vowed they ‘will be ready’ when they are allowed to reopen.

The Ocean bowling lanes were set to reopen on Saturday (August 1) following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

However, Prime Minster Boris Johnson announced on Friday (July 30) that bowling alleys would not be opening for at least another two weeks.

A spokesman for LED Leisure, which runs Ocean, said: “We were somewhat surprised by the decision...but the team at Ocean are fully supportive of the Government’s focus on preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

“It is a shame we cannot open tomorrow as we were all geared up, ready and excited about finally re-opening after the lockdown period, but when the Government is ready, we will be ready.

“We have put in place a series of additional health and safety precautions including additional cleaning protocols, reduced lane usage and social distancing measures.

“So we are ready to welcome visitors back to our state-of-the-art bowling alley, when the Government deem it safe to do so.”