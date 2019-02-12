Advanced search

Free concert by top David Bowie tribute act in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:04 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 25 February 2019

Bowie Fashion. Picture: Clive Atkins

Bowie Fashion. Picture: Clive Atkins

Clive Atkins

They are experienced musicians dedicated to recreating the sound and spirit of his live performances

Another free afternoon music session takes place at the Exmouth Pavilion on Sunday, March 3.

The band Bowie Fashion will be performing their tribute to the much-loved and sadly missed musical and cultural icon.

Their outdoor concert at the Exmouth Pavilion last year went down a storm.

The band was formed shortly after David Bowie’s death in early 2017, with the aim of recreating the sound and the spirit of his live performances. The musicians, all with years of recording, touring and live musical experience have chosen many of his best-known songs from across the decades. Their aim is to celebrate the music of one of the most unusual and groundbreaking British musicians of the last 45 years. They usually play at festivals and only take a limited number of other types of booking.

Doors open at 1.00, the show begins at 2pm, and there will be DJ support from Rockin’ Lee Bryant.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

