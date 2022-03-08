New theatre show about bouncers is coming to Exmouth
- Credit: Blackmore Theatre
A new theatre group will be staging their first production in Exmouth this month.
Tambourine Productions will be performing ‘Bouncers’, by John Godper, at the Blackmore Theatre from March 21 - 26.
"Bouncers is one of the most performed plays of the twentieth century and has never before been seen in Exmouth," said a group spokesperson.
"Bursting with imagination and wit (and presented by just four actors), Bouncers is an outrageous and hilarious parody of the disco scene.
"You are invited for a night on the town - joining the four brutish bouncers of the title who go on to portray more than 20 different characters,
"You’ll see them as giggly girls and lads on the make. Follow their progress as they prepare for a big night out, hitting the pubs, the disco floor and beyond.
"We also meet an entire cross-section of disco-goers, including Hooray Henrys, pogoing punks and drunken slobs."
Most Read
- 1 Budleigh scout leader appeals for help after arson attack destroys storage hut
- 2 Property of the Week: Awliscombe, Honiton
- 3 Exmouth history: the coming of the railway
- 4 East Devon's 'leading ladies' in the spotlight on International Women's Day
- 5 Outstanding Quins earn impressive revenge victory over Barnstaple
- 6 East Devon women head to sunny Spain for Annodata final
- 7 Energy boss wants council tax 'donated' to fuel poverty charities
- 8 Town stay in title hunt with 3-0 win at Wellington
- 9 Devonshire Freemasons join national appeal for Ukraine.
- 10 Exmouth man jailed for unprovoked bite attack
Tickets can be purchased by calling 07484 509514.