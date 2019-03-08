Booze burglars strike at UK's 'best spirits bar' in Exmouth

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

Burglars have reportedly struck at a popular Exmouth bar - taking off with bottles of booze.

Spoken in Exmouth was raided by two thieves in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to police.

The venue, on The Strand, has been awarded the title of the UK's best spirits bar in previous years.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Two men reported to have entered the premises and left with bottles of alcohol.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/054669/19."