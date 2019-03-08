Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Booze burglars strike at UK's 'best spirits bar' in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:20 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 21 June 2019

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn.

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn.

Archant

Burglars have reportedly struck at a popular Exmouth bar - taking off with bottles of booze.

Spoken in Exmouth was raided by two thieves in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to police.

The venue, on The Strand, has been awarded the title of the UK's best spirits bar in previous years.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Two men reported to have entered the premises and left with bottles of alcohol.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/054669/19."

Most Read

Celebrations as new wildlife reserve opens in Exmouth

Families and Councillors mark the opening of new nature reserve for Exmouth. Picture: Anne Mountjoy

FOOD REVIEW: Marvellous dishes from an ambitious kitchen at Exmouth’s Spoken

Spoken, The Strand in Exmouth. Picture: JB.

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Booze burglars strike at UK’s ‘best spirits bar’ in Exmouth

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn.

Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Celebrations as new wildlife reserve opens in Exmouth

Families and Councillors mark the opening of new nature reserve for Exmouth. Picture: Anne Mountjoy

FOOD REVIEW: Marvellous dishes from an ambitious kitchen at Exmouth’s Spoken

Spoken, The Strand in Exmouth. Picture: JB.

Caravans leave Exmouth after being served with two eviction notices

Travellers in Exmouth's new Queens Drive carpark. Ref exe 24 19TI 1030024. Picture: Terry Ife

Booze burglars strike at UK’s ‘best spirits bar’ in Exmouth

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn.

Exmouth find and re-hide books scheme to fuel passion for reading

Jennis Bisgrove's children Emilie and Jake hiding the first book. Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Booze burglars strike at UK’s ‘best spirits bar’ in Exmouth

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn.

Sidmouth Running Club members bag PBs at Exmouth Parkrun

Sidmouth Running Club mmebers at the Exmouth Parkrun. Picture SRC

Brixington Blues U14s net third successive tournament success

Brixington Blues U14s after their victory at the Twyford Spartans Tournament. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Budleigh bowlers see off the weather and Feniton in mixed friendly

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Dangerous’ fire cuts will ‘compromise public safety’, says union

The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists