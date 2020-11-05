Advanced search

Book Track success for Lucy Dixon, aged seven

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 November 2020

Lucy Dixon, aged seven, was presented with her booktrack award at Budleigh Library with town mayor Michael Hilliar in attendance. Picture: Budleigh Library

Lucy Dixon, aged seven, was presented with her booktrack award at Budleigh Library with town mayor Michael Hilliar in attendance. Picture: Budleigh Library

Archant

A Budleigh Salterton youngster has proved her love of reading by completing the Book Track challenge.

Lucy Dixon, aged seven, was awarded with her Book Track gold badge and certificate for reading and discussing 100 books.

She was also presented with an additional ‘gift’ by mayor Michael Hilliar and got the chance to wear his chain of office.

A spokesman for Budleigh Library, where the presentation took place, said: “Lucy has done loads of reading and she has talked to library staff, (and emailed) about all the 100 books she has read in order to complete Book Track.

“From the long list of Lucy’s books, it appears she is a bit of an animal lover but she has read a whole variety of stories from Tilly and the Time Machine to The Secret of Platform 13.

For more information on Budleigh Library visit https://www.devonlibraries.org.uk/web/arena/budleighsaltertonlibrary

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

remembrance poppies

Pizza Garden has found a home in Exmouth

The Pizza Garden. Picture: Rosie Robertson

Looming Lockdown leaves Exmouth Town boss in limbo

In limbo - Exmouth Town boss Kevin Hill

All Saints collected ‘highly commended’ in 2020 churchyard competition

All Saints CHurch in East Budleigh and Point in View Chapel, in Exmouth were highly commended in the Devon CPRE best churchyard awards. Picture: CPRE Devon

Dart Fresh to continue food delivery service

John Pritchard of Dart Fresh. Picture: Dart Fresh

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

remembrance poppies

Pizza Garden has found a home in Exmouth

The Pizza Garden. Picture: Rosie Robertson

Looming Lockdown leaves Exmouth Town boss in limbo

In limbo - Exmouth Town boss Kevin Hill

All Saints collected ‘highly commended’ in 2020 churchyard competition

All Saints CHurch in East Budleigh and Point in View Chapel, in Exmouth were highly commended in the Devon CPRE best churchyard awards. Picture: CPRE Devon

Dart Fresh to continue food delivery service

John Pritchard of Dart Fresh. Picture: Dart Fresh

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Book Track success for Lucy Dixon, aged seven

Lucy Dixon, aged seven, was presented with her booktrack award at Budleigh Library with town mayor Michael Hilliar in attendance. Picture: Budleigh Library

Christian Aid ‘plodders’ rainbow rally for those living through Covid-19 pandemic

Members of Exmouth and Lympstone's Christian Aid group visited 20 churches to raise funds for global neighbours dealing with the pandemic. Picture: Exmouth and Lympstone Christian Aid

Exmouth businesses went above and beyond for town’s hungry children

Lunches for children prepared at Bayleaf in Exmouth. Picture: Fran Mcelhone

‘We can pull through this - together’ - Michael Caines

Michael Caines MBE. Picture: Tony Gussin

Sandra Sampson: Embracing diversity and inclusivity

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Newzild, CC BY-SA 4.0