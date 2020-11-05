Book Track success for Lucy Dixon, aged seven

Lucy Dixon, aged seven, was presented with her booktrack award at Budleigh Library with town mayor Michael Hilliar in attendance. Picture: Budleigh Library Archant

A Budleigh Salterton youngster has proved her love of reading by completing the Book Track challenge.

Lucy Dixon, aged seven, was awarded with her Book Track gold badge and certificate for reading and discussing 100 books.

She was also presented with an additional ‘gift’ by mayor Michael Hilliar and got the chance to wear his chain of office.

A spokesman for Budleigh Library, where the presentation took place, said: “Lucy has done loads of reading and she has talked to library staff, (and emailed) about all the 100 books she has read in order to complete Book Track.

“From the long list of Lucy’s books, it appears she is a bit of an animal lover but she has read a whole variety of stories from Tilly and the Time Machine to The Secret of Platform 13.

For more information on Budleigh Library visit https://www.devonlibraries.org.uk/web/arena/budleighsaltertonlibrary