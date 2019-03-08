Advanced search

Inside Dalditch Camp - Exmouth historian's latest book on Woodbury Common's war time base

PUBLISHED: 09:56 18 September 2019

Simon Fogg with his latest book at the Gibraltar Memorial Stone. Picture: Carol Fogg

Simon Fogg with his latest book at the Gibraltar Memorial Stone. Picture: Carol Fogg

Archant

An Exmouth historian has written a revised book telling the story of a World War Two military base at Woodbury Common.

Simon Fogg, 25, of Seymour Road, is the author of Inside Dalditch Camp A History of the Royal Marines on Woodbury Common.

The book is an update on his original publication Wartime Dalditch Camp and Findings on Woodbury Common.

The new book contains wartime photographs, 'then and now' comparisons, newspaper articles, maps as well as finds from the site.

Details of the artefacts Mr Fogg has found on the common over a number of years are included in the book.

Mr Fogg said: "I'm rather pleased with it - I found a surprising amount of people didn't even no there was a camp up there."

The book, which retails for £25, is available from Best Books, Exmouth, Woods Village Stores, in Colaton Raleigh, the Budleigh Salterton Tourist Information Centre and Littleham Cross post office.

