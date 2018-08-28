Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bomb scare closes Exmouth recycling centre

PUBLISHED: 17:30 17 January 2019

Knowle Recycling Centre, between Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google.

Knowle Recycling Centre, between Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google.

Archant

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts were sent to the scene.

An East Devon recycling centre has been closed after suspicious items were found in a skip.

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts were sent to Knowle Hill Recycling Centre earlier today after three smoke grenades were found.

A police spokesman said: “Members of staff contacted police after three items were located in a recycling skip. These turned out to be smoke grenades, meaning the area needed to be evacuated for safety.

“EOD are working with the police and have now attended, collected the items and disposed of them via a controlled explosion.”

According to an update posted on Devon County Council’s website at 2.30pm the recycling centre, between Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton was ‘forced to close this afternoon’.

The recycling centre remains closed until further notice.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Budleigh’s last bank closes

Marian Manning, who has been a bank clerk for 45 years, has thanked loyal customers as the town's Lloyds branch closes. Picture: Google and Chris Manning

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday and remains in force today. Picture: Met Office.

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

East Devon MP threatens Brexit rebellion over Northern Ireland

Sir Hugo will support the PM, if he gets assurances on the future of Northern Ireland. Picture: Wikimedia/JB

Tribute paid to Rod Webber, a ‘true Exmothian’

Rod Webber, who was chairman for Exmouth Town Football Club, died aged 81. Picture: Heather Webber

Most Read

Budleigh’s last bank closes

Marian Manning, who has been a bank clerk for 45 years, has thanked loyal customers as the town's Lloyds branch closes. Picture: Google and Chris Manning

Will Devon get snow this weekend?

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday and remains in force today. Picture: Met Office.

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

East Devon MP threatens Brexit rebellion over Northern Ireland

Sir Hugo will support the PM, if he gets assurances on the future of Northern Ireland. Picture: Wikimedia/JB

Tribute paid to Rod Webber, a ‘true Exmothian’

Rod Webber, who was chairman for Exmouth Town Football Club, died aged 81. Picture: Heather Webber

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira men bowl to fine Interclub success over Mid Devon

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Leballeur at the double as Exmouth United U14s win well

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh ladies are so impressive as they topple Torbay

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Tose goal sees Exmouth United Under-13s to home success

Football on pitch

Exmouth Harriers out in force for the Axmouth Challenge

Running
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists