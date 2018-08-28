Bomb scare closes Exmouth recycling centre

Knowle Recycling Centre, between Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google. Archant

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts were sent to the scene.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An East Devon recycling centre has been closed after suspicious items were found in a skip.

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts were sent to Knowle Hill Recycling Centre earlier today after three smoke grenades were found.

A police spokesman said: “Members of staff contacted police after three items were located in a recycling skip. These turned out to be smoke grenades, meaning the area needed to be evacuated for safety.

“EOD are working with the police and have now attended, collected the items and disposed of them via a controlled explosion.”

According to an update posted on Devon County Council’s website at 2.30pm the recycling centre, between Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton was ‘forced to close this afternoon’.

The recycling centre remains closed until further notice.