Exmouth woman's 'bold' move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The owner of a newly-opened beauty salon in Exmouth is providing a service for people on the go.

Natasha Fardell, of Bold Beauty, has been offering waxing treatments to customers for a decade from home but has now opened at Exmouth Indoor Market.

She hopes the move to the market will increase her visibility in the town.

The former Exmouth Community College student said: "I really wanted a place where people can just stop in, get something done and not have to book it weeks in advance."

The 28-year-old followed her mum into the beauty business and is offering Brow and facial waxing among her services.

She said: "I'm still doing appointments in the evenings at home but I wanted to be more present in the town.

"I really loved the idea of opening in the market."

Bold Beauty is open Monday to Friday from 9am until 5.30pm and on Saturdays by appointment.