Body of teenager found on beach in Exmouth
Published: 4:19 PM November 29, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Police have confirmed that the body of a teenager was found on Sandy Bay Beach last week.
Officers were called to the scene at around 9:20am on Tuesday, November 23 after reports of a body at the bottom of a cliff on the beach.
Emergency services attended and the person was declared deceased at the scene.
Police said the body is that of a 17-year-old male from the Exmouth area.
His next of kin have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious.
A file is to be prepared for the coroner.
Most Read
- 1 Body of teenager found on beach in Exmouth
- 2 How Devon's current Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown
- 3 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
- 4 Harrier Amanda racing in the Chichester Harbour Trail
- 5 Decisions on future of our seafront must include a voice for all
- 6 Exhibition celebrates artist's lifelong love affair with estuary
- 7 Exmouth humbled in the wind and rain at Millbrook
- 8 New look Co-op store for East Devon town
- 9 Property of the Week: The Square, Branscombe
- 10 Leisure centre team offers support for refugees in Exmouth