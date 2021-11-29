Police have confirmed that the body of a teenager was found on Sandy Bay Beach last week.

Officers were called to the scene at around 9:20am on Tuesday, November 23 after reports of a body at the bottom of a cliff on the beach.

Emergency services attended and the person was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said the body is that of a 17-year-old male from the Exmouth area.

His next of kin have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file is to be prepared for the coroner.