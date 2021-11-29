News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Body of teenager found on beach in Exmouth

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:19 PM November 29, 2021
Sandy Bay Beach, Exmouth

Sandy Bay Beach, Exmouth - Credit: Archant

Police have confirmed that the body of a teenager was found on Sandy Bay Beach last week. 

Officers were called to the scene at around 9:20am on Tuesday, November 23 after reports of a body at the bottom of a cliff on the beach. 

Emergency services attended and the person was declared deceased at the scene. 

Police said the body is that of a 17-year-old male from the Exmouth area. 

His next of kin have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious. 

A file is to be prepared for the coroner. 

