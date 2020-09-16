Body found in search for missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh

The body of a woman has been found in Dorset in the search for a missing woman last seen in Budleigh Salterton.

Police have confirmed the body of a woman was located in the water at Portland, in Dorset, at around 10.40am on Tuesday (September 15).

Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Julia Williams have been informed of the discovery.

Julia, 24, from Truro, has been missing since the early hours of Saturday, September 5.

Devon and Cornwall Police decided to call off the search for Julia, citing the lack of ‘active leads’, leaving the case active.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.