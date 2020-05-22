Advanced search

Body found in search for missing Budleigh man

PUBLISHED: 14:17 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 22 May 2020

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20.

A body has been found in the search for a missing Budleigh Salterton man.

Police officers searching for missing 43-year-old Bruce Bower, reported missing from Budleigh on Wednesday (May 20), have found the body of a man.

READ MORE: Appeal to find missing Budleigh Salterton man

The family of Mr Bower have been informed of the discovery.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

