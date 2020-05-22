Body found in search for missing Budleigh man

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20. Archant

A body has been found in the search for a missing Budleigh Salterton man.

Police officers searching for missing 43-year-old Bruce Bower, reported missing from Budleigh on Wednesday (May 20), have found the body of a man.

The family of Mr Bower have been informed of the discovery.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.