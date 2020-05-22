Body found in search for missing Budleigh man
PUBLISHED: 14:17 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 22 May 2020
A body has been found in the search for a missing Budleigh Salterton man.
Police officers searching for missing 43-year-old Bruce Bower, reported missing from Budleigh on Wednesday (May 20), have found the body of a man.
The family of Mr Bower have been informed of the discovery.
Devon and Cornwall Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
