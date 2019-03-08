Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

PUBLISHED: 13:19 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 09 April 2019

Picture: Mark Atherton

Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Police say a woman’s body has been found in the marina area of Exmouth. Formal identification has yet to take place

A woman’s body has been found in the water near the marina in Exmouth.

A formal identification has yet to take place but police say the matter is not currently being treated as suspicious.

The family of Irene McMullen, aged 54, who has been missing since Sunday (April 7) morning, have been informed.

Police and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter have been searching the marina area since reports of a car entering the water yesterday.

NPAS confirmed that a coat was recovered from the River Exe on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Badminton ace Jonty Wright in top eight finish at the U15 national championships

Jonty Wright (left) and Andrew Harrison at the Badminton U15 National Championships who finished in a top eight berth at the event held at Redbridge, Essex. Picture CHRIS WRIGHT

Budleigh Croquet Club Charity competition win for Adrienne and Sam

Budleigh Croquet Club manager Peter Moore awards prizes to Adrienne Hebdidge and Sam Watts after their win in the charity event held at the club in support of Alzheimer’s. Picture JUDITH MOORE

Drew delights with superb strike as Exmouth Town Reserves win again

Exmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1893. Picture: Terry Ife

Bicton offering Easter Sunday ‘high-octane sporting action’

Katie Hancock in action at the Bicton Arena. Picture JAYPHOTOSBICTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists