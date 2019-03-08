Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Police say a woman’s body has been found in the marina area of Exmouth. Formal identification has yet to take place

A woman’s body has been found in the water near the marina in Exmouth.

A formal identification has yet to take place but police say the matter is not currently being treated as suspicious.

The family of Irene McMullen, aged 54, who has been missing since Sunday (April 7) morning, have been informed.

Police and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter have been searching the marina area since reports of a car entering the water yesterday.

NPAS confirmed that a coat was recovered from the River Exe on Monday morning.

