Body of man found at Exmouth home

The death of a man in Exmouth is not being treated as suspicious.

The body of a man was found at a home in the Littleham area of Exmouth on Tuesday (July 30).

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Officers say were called out at around 5.30pm following concerns for the welfare of a man.

The male, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the address.