Blues run out worthy winners after tense finale

PUBLISHED: 03:59 06 November 2020

tim herbert

Adam Watts in great form for Brixington

Archant

Brixington Blues Under-16s recovered from a sluggish start to record an excellent 4-2 win over the Cougars in a game hampered by howling conditions.

The visitors opened the scoring inside two minutes but the Blues came back firing, forcing two fine stops from the visiting custodian before the excellent Adam Watts supplied Jack Drew-Cull for the equaliser.

Watts then took the plaudits for himself, expertly creating space with a sublime first touch and rifling home a powerful drive to make it 2-1 at the half-time break.

Brixington then scored the goal of the game, as a superb cross from Drew-Cull was headed in off the post by Zac Tilley for his first goal in the blue shirt. The Cougars responded by reducing the arrears to set up a tense finale.

The Blues, however, remained calm and deservedly added gloss to the victory with a strike from Ethan Hawes completing a fine win.

Most Read

Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

remembrance poppies

Pizza Garden has found a home in Exmouth

The Pizza Garden. Picture: Rosie Robertson

New-look Open Door Centre to support the community in latest lockdown

Town crier Roger Bourgein, mayor Steve Gazzard and his consort Diane Love. Picture: Helen Tribble

Shiver me timbers! Strand pub pirate challenge raises funds for local causes

Staff at The Strand getting into the pirate spirit for charity. Picture: The Strand

Emma Richardson: How amazing are we all at coming together to support other people?

These tokens are for anyone who has had a tough time this year to exchange at the counter for a free coffee and The Gingerbread House themselves started it off by buying the first ten

