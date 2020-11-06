Blues run out worthy winners after tense finale

Brixington Blues Under-16s recovered from a sluggish start to record an excellent 4-2 win over the Cougars in a game hampered by howling conditions.

The visitors opened the scoring inside two minutes but the Blues came back firing, forcing two fine stops from the visiting custodian before the excellent Adam Watts supplied Jack Drew-Cull for the equaliser.

Watts then took the plaudits for himself, expertly creating space with a sublime first touch and rifling home a powerful drive to make it 2-1 at the half-time break.

Brixington then scored the goal of the game, as a superb cross from Drew-Cull was headed in off the post by Zac Tilley for his first goal in the blue shirt. The Cougars responded by reducing the arrears to set up a tense finale.

The Blues, however, remained calm and deservedly added gloss to the victory with a strike from Ethan Hawes completing a fine win.