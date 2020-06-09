Bluebird Care preparing for return of face-to-face wellbeing services

More personal wellbeing services will soon be rolled out to residents in East Devon by an award-winning care provider as lockdown restrictions ease.

Bluebird Care will be bringing back its face-to-face sessions with clients now that coronavirus limitations are being relaxed.

The company has experienced a 16 per cent increase in recruitment since the start of the coronavirus crisis and a 20 per cent jump in customer hours.

Customers will soon be given a quicker assessment process and staff inductions have been adjusted to allow more practical field-based learning.

Bluebird’s new minibus is being used to get personal protective equipment out to staff, which also allows staff to maintain contact with the company while the offices have been on reduced staffing.

The company is also providing live-in care for people who are self-isolating prior to admission to a care home.

Stephanie Darkes, Bluebird Care’s marketing and communications manager, said members of the public have been paying their own tributes to staff.

She said: “Our carers have been clapped and thanked, we have received gifts and cards.

“One man even paid for one of our care worker’s shopping.”

Bluebird Care, which was launched in 2011 and set up an Exmouth hub in 2016, won the Exmouth Business Award in the Fitness/Wellbeing/Health category for 2019.

Speaking earlier this year, Frankie Rowe, manager of the Exmouth hub, said: “We’ve been working really hard since opening our Exmouth hub in 2016 to become well established in the local community and we feel that in 2019, our third year, we’ve been able to achieve this.”

This year’s business awards were cancelled due to the coronavirus, but the Chamber of Commerce has launched the first ever virtual awards ceremony to recognise those companies which have made adaptations during the crisis.

Stephanie said Exmouth and the south west is a great place to work.

She added: “The South West has everything, cities, country, sea and moors - it’s a beautiful place to live and work.”

The virtual business awards ceremony will take place on Friday, July 17, and nominations are open until Friday, June 26.

