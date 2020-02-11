Advanced search

Bluebird Care's business award put down to hard work and passion

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 February 2020

Bluebird Care Exmouth claimed the Fitness/Health/Well Being of the Year Award, sponsored by Summerhouse 24. Picture: John Thorogood

Bluebird Care Exmouth claimed the Fitness/Health/Well Being of the Year Award, sponsored by Summerhouse 24. Picture: John Thorogood

John Thorogood

Winning an Exmouth Business Award in 2019 was just reward for hard work for Bluebird Care.

The care provider was named the best fitness/wellbeing/health business at last year's Exmouth Chamber of Commerce Business Awards ceremony at Woodbury Park Golf and Hotel Resort.

The prize came three years after the company set up an Exmouth hub in a bid to become established in the community and last year, Bluebird Care achieved an 'outstanding' rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Frankie Rowe, manager of the Bluebird Care Exmouth hub, said: "We really love to celebrate our success and the Chamber of Commerce award has been highly celebrated across the whole team.

"We've been working really hard since opening our Exmouth hub in 2016 to become well established in the local community and to share our CQC outstanding rating and we feel that in 2019, our third year, we've been able to achieve this."

Bluebird Care was launched by Sarah and William Flint in 2011 and were able to open offices in Honiton and then Exmouth to help them cover East and Mid Devon. She put their success down to the care and support staff and said they are planning to develop Bluebird Care's service in Exmouth further.

Mrs Rowe, who has been working for the company since 2012, said: "As well as having a solid framework within the business, we really couldn't have been successful without our amazing care team.

"The care and support our care assistants and office team delivers daily to our customers goes above and beyond and leads to high praise from our customers.

"We plan and develop our services constantly to ensure we meet our customers' needs, including innovative use of new assistive technologies within the home to help out customers' safety."

Mrs Rowe said the secret to winning an Exmouth Business Award was the passion for caring for people in the best way possible.

She added: "We love our jobs and we are always striving to do more, to make a positive impact on people's lives.

"I believe that to care in this profession is all that counts."

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Appeal to find missing Exmouth man last seen boarding ferry to Spain

Police are appealing for help locating Michael Jerram. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Community interest company bid to save Shandford

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

SOLD – Developer snaps up section of former Rolle College site

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to ‘free foods’

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Appeal to find missing Exmouth man last seen boarding ferry to Spain

Police are appealing for help locating Michael Jerram. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Community interest company bid to save Shandford

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Bluebird Care’s business award put down to hard work and passion

Bluebird Care Exmouth claimed the Fitness/Health/Well Being of the Year Award, sponsored by Summerhouse 24. Picture: John Thorogood

Nominations open for 2020 Exmouth Business Awards

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood

Exmouth Town latest - assistant manager on Hallen defeat: “We got what we deserved!”

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Walden and Nielsen on top in February medal

Golf club and ball

Maer men sign Tim Piper as team building for 2020 league season continues

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24