Bluebird Care's business award put down to hard work and passion

Bluebird Care Exmouth claimed the Fitness/Health/Well Being of the Year Award, sponsored by Summerhouse 24. Picture: John Thorogood John Thorogood

Winning an Exmouth Business Award in 2019 was just reward for hard work for Bluebird Care.

The care provider was named the best fitness/wellbeing/health business at last year's Exmouth Chamber of Commerce Business Awards ceremony at Woodbury Park Golf and Hotel Resort.

The prize came three years after the company set up an Exmouth hub in a bid to become established in the community and last year, Bluebird Care achieved an 'outstanding' rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Frankie Rowe, manager of the Bluebird Care Exmouth hub, said: "We really love to celebrate our success and the Chamber of Commerce award has been highly celebrated across the whole team.

"We've been working really hard since opening our Exmouth hub in 2016 to become well established in the local community and to share our CQC outstanding rating and we feel that in 2019, our third year, we've been able to achieve this."

Bluebird Care was launched by Sarah and William Flint in 2011 and were able to open offices in Honiton and then Exmouth to help them cover East and Mid Devon. She put their success down to the care and support staff and said they are planning to develop Bluebird Care's service in Exmouth further.

Mrs Rowe, who has been working for the company since 2012, said: "As well as having a solid framework within the business, we really couldn't have been successful without our amazing care team.

"The care and support our care assistants and office team delivers daily to our customers goes above and beyond and leads to high praise from our customers.

"We plan and develop our services constantly to ensure we meet our customers' needs, including innovative use of new assistive technologies within the home to help out customers' safety."

Mrs Rowe said the secret to winning an Exmouth Business Award was the passion for caring for people in the best way possible.

She added: "We love our jobs and we are always striving to do more, to make a positive impact on people's lives.

"I believe that to care in this profession is all that counts."