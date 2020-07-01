‘Fantastic’ Exmouth home care provider named one of the best in the South West
PUBLISHED: 16:03 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 01 July 2020
Bluebird Care in Exmouth is one of the top 20 home care providers, according to its customers and their loved ones.
Reviews of 826 homes in the region were written on www.homecare.co.uk and the care providers were rated on overall standard, staff, care and support, management, whether residents are treated with dignity, and value for money.
The son of a Bluebird Care resident said: “Bluebird have provided the day-to-day care that we just are unable to provide. Everyone has been absolutely fantastic, not just doing their job in a really professional manner, but really caring for and providing companionship too.”
Frankie Rowe, Bluebird Care Exmouth’s hub manager, said: “Our team are wholeheartedly dedicated to providing the best care we can in our community.
“We are proud and excited to win this award for three years in a row, it reaffirms that we are doing great work in our local community.”
