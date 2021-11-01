News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Devon freewheelers have 'wheely' good day at Devon school

person

Adam Manning

Published: 3:45 PM November 1, 2021
Exmouth Bicton College students with the blood biker Dave

Devon Freewheelers volunteer Dave Cook with the Military and Protective Services Academy students - Credit: Devon Freewheelers.

The charity Devon Freewheelers recently visited rescuers, protectors and volunteers of the future at an Exmouth school.

Volunteer Dave Cook gave a ‘fantastic insight’ into the Devon Blood Bike Service, supporting the NHS for free, when he spoke to Military and Protective Services Academy students, at Bicton College.

As part of his visit, Dave explained how the charity works around the clock for free, what the volunteers do in the community and how the trained riders and drivers transport blood, breast milk, medical equipment, samples for testing, patient notes, medication, and supplies to the emergency services.

The Devon blood bike charity haven't been able to run community talks for 18 months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fundraising has been hard with social distancing and lockdown.

Virtual talks have been held instead, and holding talks, in return for a donation, proved a success with supporter's.

Scott Lawson, Curriculum Area Manager at Bicton College, said: “Dave was brilliant and gave our learners a fantastic insight into the amazing work of the charity. Our students study the military and emergency services and cover a module on the voluntary sector"

The tailored talks, in return for a donation, proved a success with supporter's. Fundraisings over the past year has proved challenging because of social distancing and lockdown laws

Most Read

  1. 1 Exmouth beach ramp extension will go ahead next month
  2. 2 Plans approved to redevelop 'bomb site' car parks
  3. 3 Exmouth loses out on multi-million pound funding boost
  1. 4 TV stars visit coastal safety team
  2. 5 Property of the Week: Lark Rise, Sidmouth
  3. 6 Passenger duty cut boosts airline industry but alarms greens
  4. 7 Flood project construction vehicles end up in deep water
  5. 8 Call to arms to support your local cinema
  6. 9 Coastwatch advice for students on uniform services courses
  7. 10 Budleigh narrowly beaten by Dawlish triples

Russell Roe, Devon Freewheelers Deputy CEO, said: “Part of the students’ curriculum looks at the voluntary sector and how it links to other services. The students were interested to hear about how the Devon Freewheelers charity operates and how Dave utilises his previous experience in the Army and Police in his voluntary role as a Blood Biker. It’s great to meet enthusiastic young people keen to learn about the charity because they could be our future volunteers.” 

Devon Freewheelers Emergency Voluntary Service (also known as the Devon Blood Bikes), has served the people of Devon since 2009. All volunteers are dedicated to providing a 24/7, free, service supporting the NHS.

To book a virtual or in-person talk for your group or organisation, call the Devon Freewheelers office on 0300 800 0105. 


Exmouth News
East Devon News
East Budleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

McFly

Pop band McFly set to perform at Imperial Recreation Ground

Tim Dixon

person
Warren View in Exmouth. Ref exe 48 18TI 5662

A plan for grassroots sport that must not be allowed to falter

Paul Millar

Logo Icon
NURSE GIVING BOOSTER JAB

Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?

Adam Manning

person
A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

Delay to train travel this weekend

Adam Manning

person