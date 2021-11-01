Devon freewheelers have 'wheely' good day at Devon school

The charity Devon Freewheelers recently visited rescuers, protectors and volunteers of the future at an Exmouth school.

Volunteer Dave Cook gave a ‘fantastic insight’ into the Devon Blood Bike Service, supporting the NHS for free, when he spoke to Military and Protective Services Academy students, at Bicton College.

As part of his visit, Dave explained how the charity works around the clock for free, what the volunteers do in the community and how the trained riders and drivers transport blood, breast milk, medical equipment, samples for testing, patient notes, medication, and supplies to the emergency services.

The Devon blood bike charity haven't been able to run community talks for 18 months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fundraising has been hard with social distancing and lockdown.

Virtual talks have been held instead, and holding talks, in return for a donation, proved a success with supporter's.

Scott Lawson, Curriculum Area Manager at Bicton College, said: “Dave was brilliant and gave our learners a fantastic insight into the amazing work of the charity. Our students study the military and emergency services and cover a module on the voluntary sector"

The tailored talks, in return for a donation, proved a success with supporter's. Fundraisings over the past year has proved challenging because of social distancing and lockdown laws

Russell Roe, Devon Freewheelers Deputy CEO, said: “Part of the students’ curriculum looks at the voluntary sector and how it links to other services. The students were interested to hear about how the Devon Freewheelers charity operates and how Dave utilises his previous experience in the Army and Police in his voluntary role as a Blood Biker. It’s great to meet enthusiastic young people keen to learn about the charity because they could be our future volunteers.”

Devon Freewheelers Emergency Voluntary Service (also known as the Devon Blood Bikes), has served the people of Devon since 2009. All volunteers are dedicated to providing a 24/7, free, service supporting the NHS.

To book a virtual or in-person talk for your group or organisation, call the Devon Freewheelers office on 0300 800 0105.



