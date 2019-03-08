Special edition brew goes on sale to mark Budleigh literary festival

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 September 2019

Jonathon Crump, director of Black Tor Brewery and Malcolm Elliott, festival chairman. Picture: KOR Communications

Jonathon Crump, director of Black Tor Brewery and Malcolm Elliott, festival chairman. Picture: KOR Communications

Archant

A special edition bottle of ale will go on sale at Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival to celebrate the event.

Black Tor Brewery's amber ale features artwork by Devon-based printmaker Cathy King, who also produced the cover artwork for the Festival programme.

Budleigh Festival Beer will be on sale by the bottle or on-tap from the festival marquee on the Green during the event.

Jonathon Crump, director of Black Tor Brewery, said: "The Budleigh Festival Beer is our award-winning 'Pride of Dartmoor' amber ale in striking limited-edition bottles, produced especially for the event.

"It's an easy-drinking amber ale, with biscuit and caramel notes and a sweet floral finish. We think it is the perfect accompaniment to a good read."

The literary festival runs from September 18 to 22 this year.

To find out more about the event, and for the full programme and ticket details, visit www.budlitfest.org.uk.

