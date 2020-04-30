Advanced search

Birthday tribute to Captain Tom from Clyst St Mary

PUBLISHED: 16:48 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 30 April 2020

Clyst St Mary Primary School children of key workers send their birthday wishes to Captain Tom Moore with a rainbow of hope behind them Picture: Clyst St Mary Primary School

Clyst St Mary Primary School children of key workers send their birthday wishes to Captain Tom Moore with a rainbow of hope behind them Picture: Clyst St Mary Primary School

Archant

Children of key workers at an East Devon school have paid tribute to 100-year-old fundraiser Captain Tom Moore.

Pupils from Clyst St Mary Primary School created a banner wishing the World War Two veteran a happy birthday as he became a centenarian on Thursday (April 30).

Captain Tom has raised £30 million for NHS charities by walking 100 laps around his garden.

Initially, he set out to raise £1,000 but his fundraising effort captured the imagination of the country.

“Thank you everyone, you are all magnificent,” he wrote on Twitter after reaching the total.

On Thursday, the RAF staged a flypast in his honour.

Clyst St Mary Primary School is closed to most of the children due to the coronavirus crisis, but those pupils whose parents are key workers are still attending as usual.

Some of them created the banner which is pictured against a back-drop of rainbow colours, signifying hope.

