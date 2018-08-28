Look ‘hoo’ visited Drake’s Primary School
PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 29 January 2019
Archant
Owls from Hawkridge Bird of Prey Centre swooped in to the East Budleigh primary school.
Children from Drake’s Primary School, East Budleigh, are now budding bird spotters after an educational visit from some feathery friends.
Experts from Hawkridge Bird of Prey Centre, based in Exmouth, introduced children from Drake’s Otters Class to four owls to teach the children about how the birds live, their origins and natural habitats.
Teacher Anne Pelosi said: “The children clearly loved their close up encounters with four beautiful birds and after hearing lots of information on those particular types of bird, they were able to go on to review how they could tell them apart if they were to see them again.”
She said the children were particularly impressed with Echo the large Eagle Owl.
They also met a Tawny owl, barn owl, South African.
Experts from the family-run Hawkridge Bird of Prey Centre visited Otterton Church of England school, which along with Drakes, is part of the Raleigh Federation.
