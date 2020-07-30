Advanced search

Cyclist in ‘serious condition’ taken to hospital after collision near Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 14:25 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 30 July 2020

The Exmouth Road between the Woodbury turn off and Knowle. Picture: Google

The Exmouth Road between the Woodbury turn off and Knowle. Picture: Google

A male cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision near Budleigh Salterton on Thursday (July 30)

Police have confirmed that a male cyclist has been taken to hospital in a ‘serious condition’ after a collision on Exmouth Road near Knowle VIllage.

Officers say they were called shortly before 1pm after reports of a collision involving a car and a push bike between the Woodbury turn off and Knowle.

The road is currently closed in both directions

