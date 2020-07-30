Cyclist in ‘serious condition’ taken to hospital after collision near Budleigh
PUBLISHED: 14:25 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 30 July 2020
Archant
A male cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision near Budleigh Salterton on Thursday (July 30)
Police have confirmed that a male cyclist has been taken to hospital in a ‘serious condition’ after a collision on Exmouth Road near Knowle VIllage.
Officers say they were called shortly before 1pm after reports of a collision involving a car and a push bike between the Woodbury turn off and Knowle.
The road is currently closed in both directions
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.