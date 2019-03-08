Big screen returns to Exmouth seafront this summer

Matthew Ball as Romeo and Yasmine Naghdi as Juliet. Picture: Alice Pennefather Royal Opera House

Enjoy the professional brilliance of a Royal Opera House performance, in a relaxed open-air screening on Exmouth seafront

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The BP Big Screens will be back at the Queens Drive Space on Exmouth seafront this summer, for operas and ballets broadcast live from the Royal Opera House.

Tickets are free but have to be booked in advance.

Romeo and Juliet will be screened on Tuesday, June 11. Follow the familiar tale of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers in Kenneth MacMillan’s 20th-century ballet

masterpiece.

On Tuesday, July 2, there’s a chance to see the Royal Opera’s fresh take on Bizet’s much-loved opera Carmen, complete with flamenco dancers, bullfighters and even a gorilla.

On July 9, revolution is in the air in the production of Mozart’s comic opera Marriage of Figaro. Colourful characters mix with intrigue, misunderstanding and forgiveness in a multitude of dramatic twists.

Food and drink will be available to purchase on site – people are asked not to bring their own alcohol. Deckchairs will be available for hire, but you can bring your own chairs or blankets.

Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk to buy tickets.