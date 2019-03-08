Advanced search

Big screen returns to Exmouth seafront this summer

PUBLISHED: 15:12 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 29 March 2019

Matthew Ball as Romeo and Yasmine Naghdi as Juliet. Picture: Alice Pennefather

Matthew Ball as Romeo and Yasmine Naghdi as Juliet. Picture: Alice Pennefather

Royal Opera House

Enjoy the professional brilliance of a Royal Opera House performance, in a relaxed open-air screening on Exmouth seafront

The BP Big Screens will be back at the Queens Drive Space on Exmouth seafront this summer, for operas and ballets broadcast live from the Royal Opera House.

Tickets are free but have to be booked in advance.

Romeo and Juliet will be screened on Tuesday, June 11. Follow the familiar tale of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers in Kenneth MacMillan’s 20th-century ballet

masterpiece.

On Tuesday, July 2, there’s a chance to see the Royal Opera’s fresh take on Bizet’s much-loved opera Carmen, complete with flamenco dancers, bullfighters and even a gorilla.

On July 9, revolution is in the air in the production of Mozart’s comic opera Marriage of Figaro. Colourful characters mix with intrigue, misunderstanding and forgiveness in a multitude of dramatic twists.

Food and drink will be available to purchase on site – people are asked not to bring their own alcohol. Deckchairs will be available for hire, but you can bring your own chairs or blankets.

Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk to buy tickets.

