Fixers, menders and tinkerers will be on hand to help - Credit: Devon County Council

An annual event which sees skilled menders, fixers, tinkerers and tailors give their time and expertise for free is returning.

The BIG FIX, returns next month and it has one aim - to fix and breathe new life into as many broken things as possible.

The annual event, led by Devon County Council, comes back after a two-year break on Saturday, May 14.

Anything from broken clocks, jewellery, clothing and textiles or gardening equipment to broken electronics can be brought for repair.

Volunteers help in organising the visitors and running the café supplying teas and coffees, and stocking them with gastronomic home-made treats, like cheese straws and lemon drizzle cake.

Dozens of Repair Cafés around the country will be held at the same time, with one goal – to fix as much as possible.

You can find a full list of Repair Cafés in Devon by visiting the Recycle Devon website and Repair Cafés nationwide through https://www.repaircafe.org/en/visit/. There is no booking required, just complete a form about your item on arrival.

The BIG FIX hopes to help people save money, not only by repairing old items but also through future proofing by teaching you how to fix the items yourself.

All of those involved are on a mission to prevent items from being thrown away. Every day we throw away thousands of items which if given a little attention could be easily repaired.

As it becomes increasingly more convenient to replace items rather than repair them, the importance of these events grows. They could have a large impact in reducing the environmental effect of waste.

Councillor Roger Croad, cabinet member for public health, communities and equality said: “Not only does repairing items enable their re-use and save them from disposal but re-using is critical in the fight against climate change.

“If you want to reduce waste and your carbon footprint, join your community at your local Repair Café and take part in The BIG FIX 2022.”