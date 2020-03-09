Big breakfast set to open Gala Week again in 2020

Jolyon Hunt at the Budleigh Gala Big Breakfast 2018. Ref exb 22 18TI 4429. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

This year's Gala Week in Budleigh Salterton is set to kick off with its traditional 'big breakfast' in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The event has become the traditional curtain raiser to Gala Week, giving the masses a perfect way to kick-off the eight-day festival.

The Cancer Research UK Big Breakfast usually attracts hundreds of hungry residents and visitors.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, May 23, at the Public Hall.

The first full-English breakfast is available from 9am and includes old favourites like egg, bacon sausage, black pudding and fried bread.

There will also be fruit juice, toast, grapefruit and tea or coffee.

Sue Hunt, event organiser, said: 'We are confident that we will be well supported by our 'locals' and visitors for a truly splendid breakfast.'

She thanked everyone who has supported the event in the past and Budleigh Salterton Lions Club for their sponsorship.