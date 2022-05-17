Big Breakfast fundraiser starts Budleigh Gala Week

Budleigh Salterton’s Gala Week starts on Saturday, May 28 with a ‘big breakfast’ fundraiser for Cancer Research UK.

From 9am, people can come to the Public Hall for a full cooked breakfast, or the lighter alternative of a Danish pastry or croissant, plus tea or coffee. There will also be a cake stall and a raffle.

All the food and drink is being donated by local butchers, farm shops, grocers and other shopkeepers and businesses.

The full breakfast costs £8 and the lighter breakfast £4.

Sue Hunt, secretary of Cancer Research UK Budleigh Salterton & Exmouth, said: “I would like to thank the Lions for sponsoring our presence in the Public Hall, our volunteers, the Journal for giving us free advertising, and of course most of all you, the general public, for supporting such an important charity.

“Come along to the first event of Gala Week and enjoy the various events and entertainment on offer.”