Advanced search

Bid to create route map for Plumb Park HGVs as fears over Douglas Avenue traffic rise

PUBLISHED: 08:13 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 02 July 2020

Plumb Park development on Buckingham Road. Ref exe 30 18TI 8859. Picture: Terry Ife

Plumb Park development on Buckingham Road. Ref exe 30 18TI 8859. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A plea has been made for a developer and the councils to work together in a bid to solve residents’ fears over the impact of HGVs using Douglas Avenue.

County councillor Christine Channon said talks between herself, Cllr Jeff Trail and district councillor Bruce de Saram with Taylor Wimpey were ‘positive’.

Residents in the Avenues areas of Exmouth – particularly those living in Douglas Avenue – had raised concerns over the speed and volume of HGVs travelling to and from the Plumb Park development site every day.

Cllr Channon called for the district and county councils to come together to create a route map for HGVs keeping journeys on Douglas Avenue to a minimum and away from the town centre and the seafront.

Taylor Wimpey said it would ensure materials did not drop from HGVs onto the road surface and would begin talks about undertaking highways repairs in Douglas Avenue.

Devon County Council has confirmed it is liaising with Taylor Wimpey over the patching works.

Cllr Channon said: “We have asked for a clear route map for clear access to the site, drawn up and adopted by both authorities.

“If we can do that, they will try and get their contractors to abide by that.

“That map must not have them drive through villages, not have them drive through any of the little roads or the seafront or town centre.

“Unless we can get some cooperation with Taylor Wimpey and their contractors, it’s going to be hell for residents and it’s simply not fair.”

According to Cllr Channon, the developer has also agreed that HGVs will no longer park on the seafront while waiting for the Plumb Park site to open at 8am.

A spokesman for the developer said: “We will be writing to our contractors and delivery hauliers to ask that they ensure their vehicles are covered to prevent materials falling onto the highway and causing damage, and that their drivers continue to use approved routes when planning their journeys and waiting for the site to open.

“We are also in discussion with councillors regarding potential works Taylor Wimpey could undertake for highway repairs and additional signage to guide site traffic.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Body of man pulled from the sea in Exmouth

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Budleigh set for wider pavements and temporary one-way system as traffic plan is adopted

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Exmouth wedding business branched out after coronavirus lockdown

Debbie Langdon, of Celebrations Exmouth, at the East Devon Means Business trade show. Picture: Debbie Langdon

Bicycle meeting to discuss the future of safer cycling in Exmouth

A groupof cycling enthusiasts met on the seafront to discuss how to improve the town's cycle network. Picture: Mary Culhane

New Budleigh mayor set to be elected as date for annual meeting confirmed

Former Budleigh Salterton mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt. Picture: Alan Dent

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man pulled from the sea in Exmouth

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Budleigh set for wider pavements and temporary one-way system as traffic plan is adopted

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Exmouth wedding business branched out after coronavirus lockdown

Debbie Langdon, of Celebrations Exmouth, at the East Devon Means Business trade show. Picture: Debbie Langdon

Bicycle meeting to discuss the future of safer cycling in Exmouth

A groupof cycling enthusiasts met on the seafront to discuss how to improve the town's cycle network. Picture: Mary Culhane

New Budleigh mayor set to be elected as date for annual meeting confirmed

Former Budleigh Salterton mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt. Picture: Alan Dent

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

FA Cup and FA Vase prize money reduced

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Bid to create route map for Plumb Park HGVs as fears over Douglas Avenue traffic rise

Plumb Park development on Buckingham Road. Ref exe 30 18TI 8859. Picture: Terry Ife

Cricket: Newcomers impress in England squad warm-up match

England's James Bracey (left) and Joe Denly add to the Team Buttler total against Team Stokes on day one of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Exmouth Town announce three-man management team to lead their Under-16s into the coming season

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

East Devon beach huts and chalets set to re-open

Colourful beach huts on Seaton's West Walk. Picture EDDC