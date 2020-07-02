Bid to create route map for Plumb Park HGVs as fears over Douglas Avenue traffic rise

Plumb Park development on Buckingham Road. Ref exe 30 18TI 8859. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A plea has been made for a developer and the councils to work together in a bid to solve residents’ fears over the impact of HGVs using Douglas Avenue.

County councillor Christine Channon said talks between herself, Cllr Jeff Trail and district councillor Bruce de Saram with Taylor Wimpey were ‘positive’.

Residents in the Avenues areas of Exmouth – particularly those living in Douglas Avenue – had raised concerns over the speed and volume of HGVs travelling to and from the Plumb Park development site every day.

Cllr Channon called for the district and county councils to come together to create a route map for HGVs keeping journeys on Douglas Avenue to a minimum and away from the town centre and the seafront.

Taylor Wimpey said it would ensure materials did not drop from HGVs onto the road surface and would begin talks about undertaking highways repairs in Douglas Avenue.

Devon County Council has confirmed it is liaising with Taylor Wimpey over the patching works.

Cllr Channon said: “We have asked for a clear route map for clear access to the site, drawn up and adopted by both authorities.

“If we can do that, they will try and get their contractors to abide by that.

“That map must not have them drive through villages, not have them drive through any of the little roads or the seafront or town centre.

“Unless we can get some cooperation with Taylor Wimpey and their contractors, it’s going to be hell for residents and it’s simply not fair.”

According to Cllr Channon, the developer has also agreed that HGVs will no longer park on the seafront while waiting for the Plumb Park site to open at 8am.

A spokesman for the developer said: “We will be writing to our contractors and delivery hauliers to ask that they ensure their vehicles are covered to prevent materials falling onto the highway and causing damage, and that their drivers continue to use approved routes when planning their journeys and waiting for the site to open.

“We are also in discussion with councillors regarding potential works Taylor Wimpey could undertake for highway repairs and additional signage to guide site traffic.”