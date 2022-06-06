Bicton street party for the Queens Jubilee

The tables are out for the street party. - Credit: Adam Manning.

One street in Exmouth celebrated the Queens Platinum Jubilee in style on Friday (June 3).

Bicton Street closed to traffic and had a day of festivities, including a raffle, dog show, live music and of course like streets up and down the country a street party to allow local residents to come together and celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee.

The event started at 10am on Friday, (June 3) and carried on through the day and night.

One resident who attended said: "I'm sure the Bicton Inn pub made some profit, the beer was certainly flowing."

A stage was also set up in the middle of the street, opposite the pub with local bands playing music throughout the day.

Other events in Exmouth to make the Queens Platinum Jubilee included the Exmouth Festival, which ran from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 as well as other smaller street parties which meant roads were closed around Exmouth for the day.

The stage is set for live music throughout the afternoon. - Credit: Adam Manning.

The Biton Street scarecrow looks very summery. - Credit: Adam Manning.

Becky Chapman's dogs Casey and Lacey look very royalist. - Credit: Adam Manning.

Tony Hafner was in the mood for a party. - Credit: Adam Manning.

Bicton Street came together for a Queens Jubilee street party. - Credit: Adam Manning.



