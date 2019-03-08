Advanced search

Rare and endangered trees welcomed at botanical garden

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 September 2019

Neville Evans, of Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, with some of the rare and endagered trees. Picture: Bicton Park Botanical Gardens

Neville Evans, of Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, with some of the rare and endagered trees. Picture: Bicton Park Botanical Gardens

Archant

Rare and endangered species of Japanese plants will be among those growing at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens this autumn.

As the growing season begins at the 'safe site' for plant conservation, near East Budleigh, a batch of selected trees has arrived from Bedgebury National Pinetum, in Kent.

Among them were three Chichibu Birch, which is a 'critically' endangered species with only 21 plants remaining in its native Japan.

There was also the Moroccan Fir, which has undergone a 70 per cent decline between 1930 and 1994 due to logging, forest fires and forest clearance.

Neville Evans, garden curator, said: "We look forward to this endangered species gracing the gardens skyline once again.

"It is fantastic to have these trees here at Bicton.

"Having plants, that have been collected from around the world, growing here for conservation and for our visitors is at the heart of being a botanic garden."

