Advanced search

Entertainment for all at the Bicton Inn

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 February 2020

Joe Whibley

Joe Whibley

Archant

There is plenty on offer at the Bicton Inn in February.

There seems to be a calming theme to The Bicton Inn's line-up of entertainment later this month.

Acoustic, folk and country sessions all feature and the twice monthly knitting group will gather once again for another chance to chat and click those needles.

Phil Hogg, a performer who has been active on the music scenes in London, Northumberland and Japan, will deliver a range of easy-listening folk, classic, gospel and country songs on Sunday, February 16, at 5pm. Phil welcomes audience participation, so be prepared to exercise the vocal chords.

The Guillotine Gals 'n' Guys group return on Monday, February 17, at 7pm, for another calming session of knitting, nattering and laughing.

Becky Brookes hosts an Acoustic Open Night on Thursday, February 20, featuring session playing, solo performances, poetry, shanty singing and who knows what else.

Whilst, on Saturday, February 22, Joe Whibley will be toning down his usual rock star manner with a calming, acoustic session instead.

Most Read

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Town council lodges opposition to plans to demolish two pubs and children’s play area

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Missing Budleigh teenager found

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Town council lodges opposition to plans to demolish two pubs and children’s play area

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Missing Budleigh teenager found

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town number two speaks about the midweek cup defeat at Bridgwater Town

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Liverpool connection for Exmouth Town’s Southern Road home

The two turnstiles that once shepherded supporters into the Anfield Road end at the home of Liverpool and subsequenlty were used at Vauhall Motors FC, but, from next season, will be in use at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town. Picture: ETFC

Budleigh boss speaks about this weekend’s derby date at Exmouth Town

Madeira bowlers show terrific team-work as they secure Lane Trophy win over Torbay

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

Daffin shines as Budleigh are beaten by Exwick Villa

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24