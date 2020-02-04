Entertainment for all at the Bicton Inn

Joe Whibley Archant

There is plenty on offer at the Bicton Inn in February.

There seems to be a calming theme to The Bicton Inn's line-up of entertainment later this month.

Acoustic, folk and country sessions all feature and the twice monthly knitting group will gather once again for another chance to chat and click those needles.

Phil Hogg, a performer who has been active on the music scenes in London, Northumberland and Japan, will deliver a range of easy-listening folk, classic, gospel and country songs on Sunday, February 16, at 5pm. Phil welcomes audience participation, so be prepared to exercise the vocal chords.

The Guillotine Gals 'n' Guys group return on Monday, February 17, at 7pm, for another calming session of knitting, nattering and laughing.

Becky Brookes hosts an Acoustic Open Night on Thursday, February 20, featuring session playing, solo performances, poetry, shanty singing and who knows what else.

Whilst, on Saturday, February 22, Joe Whibley will be toning down his usual rock star manner with a calming, acoustic session instead.