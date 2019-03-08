Bicton Inn collects rubbish in aid of charity

Mayor Steve Gazzard, landlady Allison Brockbank and Town Crier Roger Bourgein, with some of the plastic rubblsh. Bicton Inn

Plastic waste which is not accepted in 'green bins' can still be recycled, and the charity Ellie's Fund can raise funding from the collected rubbish

Exmouth has joined an initiative to recycle plastic waste not currently accepted in 'green bin' collections, which can be sold to raise money for medical research.

Local schools and businesses have set up collection points for the waste, which is sold to companies who recycle it into items such as buckets and watering cans. The initiative is being run through the charity Ellie's Fund, which receives the payments from the recycling companies and donates it to brain cancer research.

The Bicton Inn is the latest business to come on board, providing a collection point for crisp packets and biscuit wrappings. Also taking part are Marpool School, Bassets Farm Pre-school, Withycombe School, St Peter's School, East Devon Pet Supplies, Whiskers & Wagtails, Point in View Chapel and Boots Opticians.

The recyclable items include the packaging from many household products as well as pens, latex gloves and printer cartridges. But not all organisations are accepting the whole range, so the advice is to check before bringing any waste to a collection point.

Local co-ordinator Catherine Causley said: "I'm very grateful to the Exmouth public, and all the businesses who have very kindly agreed to be part of this."For further details of Ellie's Fund click here