CAMRA names Exmouth's Bicton Inn 'best community pub'

Roger Bourgein, the Exmouth Town crier, Alison Brockbank, landlady and Steve Murray, chairman of Exeter and East Devon CAMRA. Picture: The Bicton Inn Archant

Emouth's Bicton Inn has been presented with a 'best community pub in East Devon' award by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CAMRA's Exeter and East Devon branch said it had singled out the Bicton Inn for its friendly, traditional atmosphere - 'the way pubs used to be' - and the large number of community and music events it hosts.

The award is a new category created by CAMRA as part of its process to find its national Pub of the Year - an accolade the Bicton Inn could now go on to win when judging takes place in February.

A spokesman said: "In addition to its fantastic selection of real ales, the pub does a huge amount of work for its locals and is home to numerous organised gatherings.

"Knitting and book appreciation, games teams, including pool, euchre and darts, charity events, street parties, beer festivals, and frequent musical activities including open mic nights, folk sessions and concerts.

"Whether you are a local or passing through, you are always made to feel welcome, enjoy a friendly chat or listen to a live musical performance."