Advanced search

CAMRA names Exmouth's Bicton Inn 'best community pub'

PUBLISHED: 15:20 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 03 December 2019

Roger Bourgein, the Exmouth Town crier, Alison Brockbank, landlady and Steve Murray, chairman of Exeter and East Devon CAMRA. Picture: The Bicton Inn

Roger Bourgein, the Exmouth Town crier, Alison Brockbank, landlady and Steve Murray, chairman of Exeter and East Devon CAMRA. Picture: The Bicton Inn

Archant

Emouth's Bicton Inn has been presented with a 'best community pub in East Devon' award by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

CAMRA's Exeter and East Devon branch said it had singled out the Bicton Inn for its friendly, traditional atmosphere - 'the way pubs used to be' - and the large number of community and music events it hosts.

The award is a new category created by CAMRA as part of its process to find its national Pub of the Year - an accolade the Bicton Inn could now go on to win when judging takes place in February.

A spokesman said: "In addition to its fantastic selection of real ales, the pub does a huge amount of work for its locals and is home to numerous organised gatherings.

"Knitting and book appreciation, games teams, including pool, euchre and darts, charity events, street parties, beer festivals, and frequent musical activities including open mic nights, folk sessions and concerts.

"Whether you are a local or passing through, you are always made to feel welcome, enjoy a friendly chat or listen to a live musical performance."

Most Read

Police investigating early morning seafront burglaries

Cash-strapped school’s plea for volunteer helpers

Head teacher Steve Hitchcock with volunteer Sue Stubbings and year six pupil Eliott Bright. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Entrance fees temporarily suspended at Exeter Cathedral

The stunning interior of Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Tim Pestridge

Exmouth teen jailed for attacks on two strangers

Denva-Louis Smith. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Polcie

Plan for 130-bed hotel on caravan site approved after appeal

Hill Pond caravan park. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police investigating early morning seafront burglaries

Cash-strapped school’s plea for volunteer helpers

Head teacher Steve Hitchcock with volunteer Sue Stubbings and year six pupil Eliott Bright. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Entrance fees temporarily suspended at Exeter Cathedral

The stunning interior of Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Tim Pestridge

Exmouth teen jailed for attacks on two strangers

Denva-Louis Smith. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Polcie

Plan for 130-bed hotel on caravan site approved after appeal

Hill Pond caravan park. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town management chat on the Shepton Mallet win and the midweek home cup tie with Parkway

The Exmouth Town versus Parkway Les Phillips Cup tie meeting programme cover. Picture ARCHANT

Exmouth Harriers impress at Devon Crosscountry Championships

Tom Merson on his way to victory during the crosscountry championships. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Withycombe open eight point lead at the top of the league after Ilfracombe success

Action from the Withycombe win at Ilfracombe. Picture ADAM CURTIS

Collett stars as Exmouth Town thirds share spoils with Ottery St Mary

Leigh Collett receives the Town thirds Man of the Match award from team boss Shane Cox. Picture:MARTIN COOK

Second half goals see East Budleigh to clean sheet win at Beer

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1177. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists